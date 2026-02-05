Center City bar Dirty Franks bans patrons under 25 after fake ID surge

The Brief A well-known dive bar in Center City is making a major change to its entry policy, raising the minimum age to 25 in response to what the owner calls a "pandemic" of fake IDs. Jody Sweitzer, co-owner of Dirty Franks, said the decision comes after a teenager tried to use a fake Pennsylvania license with a photo of a 24-year-old Ben Franklin on it. The bar is also exploring new ID scanning technology.



Dirty Franks, a well-known dive bar in Center City, is making a major change to its entry policy, raising the minimum age to 25 in response to what the owner calls a "pandemic" of fake IDs.

What we know:

Jody Sweitzer, co-owner of Dirty Franks, said the decision comes after a teenager tried to use a fake Pennsylvania license with a photo of a 24-year-old Ben Franklin on it.

"This was the last straw. It really was," she said. "This isn’t a college bar. It’s a dive bar."

File Photo.

The new policy is designed to protect the bar and its staff from penalties that come with serving minors, she said.

"If you get caught serving a minor, that is not only a penalty on both the bar and the bartender who served them, that adds points to my liquor license," Sweitzer said.

Longtime customers weigh in on the change

What they're saying:

Dirty Franks has been a staple in Center City’s Gayborhood for decades, known for its no-frills atmosphere and loyal clientele.

Some customers say they support the new policy, noting that younger patrons have been crowding the bar, vaping indoors and bringing their own alcohol.

"They get too drunk because they don’t know how to drink. They throw up on the floor. It’s just, it’s a mess," one of them told FOX 29.

Other customers say that the policy will keep out younger adults who have been part of the bar’s community.

"I met my girlfriend here…she can’t get in anymore, which is too bad," another patron said.

Sweitzer said she has received approval from the State Tavern Association for the new rule.

Advanced fake IDs

What's next:

The bar is also exploring new ID scanning technology, according to Sweitzer.

She described the current wave of fake IDs as more advanced than ever, with some even including holograms and other features that can fool high-end scanners.