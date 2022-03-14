2 dead in murder suicide in Vineland, authorities say

article

Authorities in Cumberland County say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman as a murder-suicide.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Wood Street around 6:20 a.m. Monday morning.

When police arrived on the scene they found a 48-year-old woman on the property who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Later in the morning, on the 2400 block of North Mill Road, officers found a 50-year-old man deceased from what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The unidentified man was named a suspect in the woman’s death, authorities say.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation involves a domestic violence matter and that the names of the deceased are not being released.

The investigation is ongoing.

