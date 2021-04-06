2 men in extremely critical condition after double shooting in Kensington
Two men are in extremely critical condition after a double shooting in Philadelphia.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the 2700 block of Helen Street in Kensington.
A 33-year-old Hispanic male was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is battling for his life.
A Black male between the ages of 17-19 was also shot in the lower back and was taken to Temple University Hospital.
There is no word on arrests and no weapons have been recovered.
