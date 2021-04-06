2 men in extremely critical condition after double shooting in Kensington

article

Two men are in extremely critical condition after a double shooting in Philadelphia.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the 2700 block of Helen Street in Kensington.

A 33-year-old Hispanic male was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is battling for his life.

A Black male between the ages of 17-19 was also shot in the lower back and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

There is no word on arrests and no weapons have been recovered.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter