2 men in extremely critical condition after double shooting in Kensington

Published 
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Two men are in extremely critical condition after a double shooting in Philadelphia.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the 2700 block of Helen Street in Kensington. 

A 33-year-old Hispanic male was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is battling for his life. 

A Black male between the ages of 17-19 was also shot in the lower back and was taken to Temple University Hospital. 

There is no word on arrests and no weapons have been recovered. 

