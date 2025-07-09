Philadelphia weather: Multiple water rescues as heavy rains flood roadways

The Brief For the third night in a row, powerful severe storms raked the Delaware Valley with torrential rain and tornado warnings. High humidity and sunshine in the daytime destabilized the atmosphere Wednesday while a cold front to the west of the region brought enough energy to once again drench the area.



For the third night in a row, severe weather was a top concern for residents across the region as heavy rain poured, flooding roadways, leading to numerous rescues.

What we know:

Slow-moving storms pushed into the region Wednesday evening, bringing a copious amount of rain that then "trained" over the same locations for a time, dumping at least four inches of rain to parts of Chester and Delaware counties.

Emergency crews were then dispatched to various locations, including Chadds Ford for water rescues, as drivers weren’t quite able to maneuver their cars out of flooded roads once they drove into the water.

Additionally, further beyond Chadds Ford, into western Chester County, numerous locations, including Jennersville, saw roadways flooded and completely impassable for motorists.

What you can do:

Emergency managers always suggest that no one drive on a road you can’t see the bottom of the road, using the phrase "Turn Around, Don’t Drown." There is no way to know what is happening as water covers a road – whether the water cripples the roadway or whether it’s possible to estimate how much water is on a street and whether your vehicle could actually make it through a water-logged road without requiring a rescue from your vehicle.