DC 33 strike update: Trash crisis in Philly worsens, increase in pest control demand expected

The Brief Philadelphia's largest workers' union, District Council 33, has reached day eight of its strike as the union and the city have not been able to reach a deal. Trash continues to pile up, illegal dumping is growing and so is the concern for pests to increase. Residents, business owners and pest control professionals weigh in.



As negotiations resumed Tuesday between the City of Philadelphia and its largest municipal workers' union, District Council 33, residents are increasingly burdened by the mounting trash on city streets, with the sights and smells becoming unbearable in the summer heat.

What we know:

Certain drop-off locations have seen improvement, with dumpsters nearing overflow but not yet surrounded by trash.

However, other sites remain neglected, with trash piling up and becoming a significant issue.

The ongoing strike has turned Philadelphia into a hotbed for illegal dumping, particularly affecting businesses like PA Home Supply Inc. on Allegheny Avenue.

The area has become overrun with demolition debris, wet carpet rolls, and old furniture, including items like sewing machine tables that seem to have been discarded during the strike.

Local perspective:

Chelsea Huang, the owner, describes the situation.

"They're dumping everywhere, too much of the trash. They're blocking our driveway and affecting our business," she said.

Chelsea Huang and her staff have taken proactive measures to combat the illegal dumping by creating wooden barriers, using caution tape, and posting "No Dumping" signs to clear a path for delivery trucks.

Despite these efforts, Huang notes, "They still dump even though I put the signs up, but it helps a little bit."

Huang has also confronted illegal dumpers directly, recording their actions in an attempt to deter them. "You caught dumpers in the act and you go right up to them and say stop doing it, and what do they do? They still do what they do; they're not stopping dumping even though you're videotaping."

The trash crisis is starting to severely impact local businesses, with Huang expressing concern.

"This is starting to affect our business really bad. Eventually, customers will not like to come with the trash alarms near our property."

The situation on Allegheny Avenue, a business corridor, threatens to make conducting business nearly impossible.

As the strike continues, Philadelphia residents and business owners are left hoping for a resolution that will restore order and cleanliness to the city.

Warren Upchurch from the NoMo Foundation, along with colleagues and local youth, has taken proactive steps to address the situation.

"We’re not just going to sit around and let the community get trashed up," Upchurch stated, as they traveled by school bus to clean up areas like Allegheny Avenue and C Street.

Negotiations between District Council 33 and the city resumed this afternoon, but sanitation workers remain among the 9,000 municipal workers on strike.

Meanwhile, community members like Jon Adderly are stepping in to help, collecting trash from family members and seniors.

"I was a trash man in the city of Chester, so I’m used to the smell, but it’s really bad and it’s hazardous," Adderly noted.

Maria Fernandez, who works at the Puerto Rico Hot Dog food truck, supports the workers' fight for fair wages but acknowledges the negative impact on business due to the sight and smell of trash.

Warren Upchurch described the situation as "horrible, its repugnant," with rats fleeing from under trash bags.

Pest Control expert weighs in

Rich Foreman, owner of Dynamite Pest Control, anticipates increased demand for pest control services if the strike continues.

"If the strike continues with the way it’s been going with the heat and humidity, about another week the rats and raccoons will be out of control," Foreman warned.

What they're saying:

The City of Philadelphia provided an update on the work stoppage in a statement Monday evening.

"We respect our workers’ rights, and we understand residents’ frustrations. Our team is working around the clock to negotiate in good faith while ensuring public safety," explained Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "I will not jeopardize Philadelphia's future to make an expedient decision. We will continue pushing for a solution that protects our city and the people who keep it running. This is Philly. One Philly. We’ve been through tough times before—we’ll get through this too."

"We are asking residents, when they bring their trash to drop-off sites, to make an extra effort to deposit their trash bags in the dumpsters – and not to simply leave them on the ground nearby," said Carlton Williams, Director, City’s Clean & Green Initiative. "It takes our crews longer to clean up dumpster sites when the trash is left on the ground. It slows the process down. Continue to bring trash on normal trash day. We also want to remind folks this is not a free pass for illegal dumping. We are still monitoring cameras for illegal dumping sites and are working with enforcement agencies to hold people accountable."

By the numbers:

Mayor Parker posted a carousel of images to Instagram breaking down the compensation for city workers.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ "When we talk about compensation for our city workers, it’s more than just base salary—it’s total compensation that reflects how the City values the people who keep Philadelphia running.," the caption reads. | Instagram @PhillyMayor

What's next:

City officials have reminded residents that drop-off sites are not a free pass for illegal dumping and urged them to place trash in dumpsters, not next to them.

However, as dumpsters fill up, illegal dumping becomes more prevalent.

The ongoing strike and trash crisis highlight the urgent need for resolution in negotiations, as residents and businesses struggle to cope with the mounting debris and its associated challenges.