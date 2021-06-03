2 men shot in the leg in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

Two men were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after police say they were shot in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on the 1800 block of North 54th Street.

Police say both victims, ages 28 and 30, were shot in the leg and taken to Lankenau Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Both men have been listed in stable condition.

Police say they have located the scene of the shooting, but no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

