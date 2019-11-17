2 Men walk 500 miles on a mission to raise awareness and end veteran suicide

Walking 500 miles and raising awareness about suicide rates among veterans. Two men walked through Bensalem, Bucks County for the good cause.

“We chose something outrageous so people would pay attention to us,” stated Joshua Milich.

New Englanders Brian Jersland and Joshua Milich trudging through Trenton, on a Mission 22 effort that started Veterans Day, November 11th, outside the military cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts.

Joshua Milich and Brian Jersland walk 500 miles to raise awareness and to end veteran suicide.

The active duty Coast Guardsman and the real estate appraiser are running 500 miles to end veteran suicides.

“That 22 veterans a day take their own lives and that had a shock value to me,” explained Milich.

Joshua sought out the non-profit New Bedford chapter of Mission 22 for support and his buddy Brian joined the cause.

“I chose to do this to support the veteran community because they’ve given so much to us,” Brian Jersland spoke about their mission.

FOX 29 caught up with Brian and Josh on a water and snack pit stop, as they were about to cross over into Pennsylvania, 320 miles into their journey. They’re battered, but have no regrets.

“Every single day it’s a grind and my feet are destroyed and every step hurts,” Milich said.

Brian briefly rested, nursing muscle pulls and a swollen knee.

“You think you’re going to make it?” asked FOX 29’s Joyce Evans.

“No, I know we’re going to make it. Yup. We have to make it. We made a promise,” Jersland replied.

A promise to make it on foot all the way to Arlington National Cemetery, raising money and awareness and gathering all kinds of support along the way.

“It’s crazy, but it’s all for a good cause,” stated Sarah Estok.

Mission 22 ambassadors Donnie Williams and Jared Lucas tracking and staying ahead of the runners as they move through Yardley, Pa.

“It’s actually a miracle they’re even still moving like they are, at the pace they go, got to be honest with you,” Donnie Williams said.

As they finished for Sunday night, Joyce Evans asked, “How’s it going?”

“It’s good to be done for the day,” answered Milich.

Congratulations on completing another 38 miles and raising more cash on several social media outlets.

“We’d love to raise $100,000. That’s our goal, but it’s not just the money. It’s the awareness. Check on people, talk to your friends,” Jerlsand added.

People can find out more about Milich and Jersland's mission by clicking on the Mission 22 website, here.

