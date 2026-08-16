2 shot and killed at Millville gas station

article

The Brief Two people were shot at a gas station in Millville early Sunday morning. Ashley Brown of Millville and Andy Brazil of Vineland, both 32, died at the scene. Officials are still investigating the shooting.



Two people were shot and killed at a gas station in Millville early Sunday morning, and police are investigating.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m., according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. Millville Police officers were called out to the Quick Fill on High Street in Millville after reports of a shooting.

Featured article

When officers got there, they found 32-year-old Ashley Brown of Millville and 32-year-old Andy Brazil of Vineland had been shot. Both Brown and Brazil were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any other details about the shooting, including any information about a potential suspect.

The Millville Police Department is investigating with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and asked anyone with information about what happened Sunday morning to contact detectives at 856-506-4093.