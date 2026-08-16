2 shot and killed at Millville gas station
MILLVILLE, N.J. - Two people were shot and killed at a gas station in Millville early Sunday morning, and police are investigating.
What we know:
The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m., according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. Millville Police officers were called out to the Quick Fill on High Street in Millville after reports of a shooting.
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When officers got there, they found 32-year-old Ashley Brown of Millville and 32-year-old Andy Brazil of Vineland had been shot. Both Brown and Brazil were pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released any other details about the shooting, including any information about a potential suspect.
The Millville Police Department is investigating with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and asked anyone with information about what happened Sunday morning to contact detectives at 856-506-4093.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Cumberland Country Prosecutor's Office.