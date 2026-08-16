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2 shot and killed at Millville gas station

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Crime & Public Safety
Published August 16, 2026 9:01 PM EDT
Published August 16, 2026 9:01 PM EDT
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The Brief

    • Two people were shot at a gas station in Millville early Sunday morning.
    • Ashley Brown of Millville and Andy Brazil of Vineland, both 32, died at the scene.
    • Officials are still investigating the shooting.

MILLVILLE, N.J. - Two people were shot and killed at a gas station in Millville early Sunday morning, and police are investigating.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m., according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. Millville Police officers were called out to the Quick Fill on High Street in Millville after reports of a shooting.

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Millville man shot and killed by Cumberland County officer during 'domestic disturbance': AG
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Millville man shot and killed by Cumberland County officer during 'domestic disturbance': AG

Shaun Murphy was shot and killed by police in a Millville home on Thursday after reports of a domestic disturbance, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

When officers got there, they found 32-year-old Ashley Brown of Millville and 32-year-old Andy Brazil of Vineland had been shot. Both Brown and Brazil were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any other details about the shooting, including any information about a potential suspect.

The Millville Police Department is investigating with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and asked anyone with information about what happened Sunday morning to contact detectives at 856-506-4093.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Cumberland Country Prosecutor's Office.

Crime & Public SafetyCumberland County