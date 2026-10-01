Rescue pups from Newark, North Jersey train for Burlington sheriff’s K-9 work

The Brief Two rescue dogs, Nina and Dolly, are training to join the Burlington County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit. Both dogs were saved from shelters and prepared for law enforcement careers by local trainers and rescue organizations. Nina and Dolly are expected to finish their training and begin service at the start of the new year.



Two dogs that were once homeless are now training to protect and serve with the Burlington County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, according to law enforcement and rescue officials.

Rescue dogs given a new purpose with the sheriff's office

What we know:

Nina, a 1-year-old Dutch Shepherd, and Dolly, a 1-year-old Malinois, are the latest additions to the Burlington County Sheriff's Office K-9 team. Nina was rescued from a Newark animal shelter by Pinelands Unleashed Rescue, while Dolly was found as a stray by a police department in North Jersey.

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"I went to evaluate her to see if she could be a working dog, and she just did fantastic," said Lily Snow from Pinelands Unleashed Rescue.

Perry Parks of Absolute Control Dog Training in Medford works with these rescued dogs, training and pairing them with law enforcement agencies at no cost.

"You can't put a price tag on that, saving a dog's life. It's a lot of work. You have to make sure the dog is spot on. I mean people's lives depend on this. So, I make sure, they don't leave here until I feel good about it," said Parks.

Dogs bond with handlers and begin specialized training

Nina was partnered with K-9 handler Divonte Scott in July.

"July 31st at the end, and we've been inseparable since. She could have had a different fate than ending up with us. We are fortunate to have her. She's been over the charts. I love her training. I love the way her work and her drive is. It's just amazing to watch her go to work," said Scott.

Kevin Coffey recently started working with Dolly and described her as "the sweetest dog in the world… but she has an unbelievable driver at work as you can see." Coffey added, "I've had dogs my entire life. I've had rescues pretty much my entire life, so, the fact I was able to get a rescue for my work dog is phenomenal and I love it."

Why you should care:

Burlington County Sheriff James Kostoplis said the office recently acquired Nina and Dolly, both of whom are training in bomb detection and search and rescue.

Kostoplis said he prefers rescue dogs for the K-9 team, saying, "We just think that's the preferred method. I feel like they make better pets and they make better K-9 dogs. They're very appreciate of the homes they have."

Pinelands Unleashed has also recently placed three other rescues with the New York Police Department and one with the Collingdale Police Department in Delaware County.

"I'm not a big emotional person, but man, when I see a rescue dog doing what they are supposed to do, what they are bred to do, there's no better feeling," said Snow.

What's next:

Nina and Dolly must complete their training and receive certification before they can officially join the K-9 unit. They are expected to begin their work on the streets by the start of the new year.