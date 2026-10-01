Pat’s King of Steaks assault: Influencer throws cheesesteak on video, turns himself in

The Brief Police say a man turned himself in after a viral incident at Pat’s King of Steaks in which a cheesesteak was thrown at the general manager. Charges are still pending, and police continue to review digital evidence related to the case. Authorities say the employee was not hurt and returned to work.



Police say a man turned himself in after surveillance video caught an apparent influencer throwing a cheesesteak at the general manager of Pat’s King of Steaks on Wednesday evening. Authorities are still weighing charges as the investigation remains active, and officers are examining all digital evidence in the case.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened Wednesday evening at Pat’s King of Steaks.

Surveillance footage shows a man throwing a sandwich at General Manager Tom Francano with one hand while holding a camera with the other, then running away.

The man who threw the cheesesteak later posted footage from his own camera to social platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, showing the event from his perspective. The influencer says his approach is to review food and throw it back if he thinks it is bad.

Francano said the action was "uncalled for" and called on the man to be accountable. "He should come forward, you know, be accountable. You did something wrong and you shouldn’t do that to anybody else," Francano said.

The general manager returned to work Thursday, police said.

What they're saying:

A Philadelphia resident, Eric Skinkle, expressed frustration over the incident. "To throw it back at somebody that’s making your food and Pat is a staple of the city so it’s one of those where it’s just disrespectful," Skinkle said.

According to owner Frank Olivieri, this is not the first time the business has interacted with influencers. "The influencers there’s no accountability. They’re not accountable for the words they use, whether they’re helping a business or hurting a business. They just don’t understand the power of their words," Olivieri said.

Olivieri also said he gave a monetary reward to someone who provided a tip about the videos being posted online.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing the investigation and reviewing all digital evidence. Officers say the man is in custody, but charges are still pending.

What we don't know:

Police say charges have not yet been filed. There is no further information available about the man’s identity or what charges, if any, will be brought.