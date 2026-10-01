18-year-old killed, two others injured in Wilmington shooting: police

The Brief Police say one person died and two others were hurt after a shooting on the 300 block of West 24th Street on Thursday. Officers say the 18-year-old male victim died at the hospital, while two others are being treated and are stable. Police are continuing to investigate and details on the circumstances are not yet known.



Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and two others wounded Thursday afternoon on the 300 block of West 24th Street, according to Wilmington Police.

What we know:

Police say the shooting took place on the 300 block of West 24th Street at about 4:13 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they found an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Two other victims, a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male, were also wounded. Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition, according to police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What you can do:

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Derek Haines at (302) 576-3656. Tips can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Tip-3333 or online at Delawarecrimestoppers.com.

The Wilmington Police Department Victim Service Unit is available to provide support, information and referrals for crime victims. They can be reached at (302) 576-3622.

The WPD Youth Response Unit offers free counseling and services to children and their families affected by events like these. Help is available at (302) 576-3183.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified. Additional details will be shared when available, according to investigators.