Hollywood Ave house fire: Welfare check ends with one man dead in Berks County

The Brief Emergency crews responded to a welfare check at a home on Hollywood Ave that led to a significant police and fire response. A man in his mid-40s died by suicide inside the home and officials said there were no booby traps or bombs found. The fire was put out quickly and the area is secured as investigators continue to look into what caused the flash and fire.



A large emergency response involving police, SWAT teams and fire crews was called to the 100 block of Hollywood Avenue in Berks County on Wednesday, after a welfare check led to a flash and fire in a home, according to officials. Police later confirmed the man inside died by suicide.

What we know:

Police said their agency, with help from neighboring departments and the Berks County Emergency Response Team, secured a perimeter, evacuated residents and kept the area safe. Officers responded for a welfare check and, once inside, observed a flash, smoke and fire in the basement.

The fire department arrived after the flash and put out the fire from outside the house.

Antietam High School and Intermediate School were placed in secure status due to the police activity, according to the Antietam School District. Student dismissals were managed for safety, and a middle school volleyball game was canceled. Both schools remained closed for the rest of the evening.

Police said the resident was believed to be in their 40s and lived alone.

Authorities confirmed there were firearms in the home but did not specify a count. No officers, first responders or other residents were injured during the incident.

Investigating the fire and unanswered questions about the cause

Police said rumors of booby traps or bombs inside the house were unfounded. Bomb technicians from the Reading Police Department and the FBI cleared the house and found no booby traps or bombs. The fire started in the basement after a reported flash while officers were inside. Police said the fire was contained and did not damage the structure beyond the basement, and it was extinguished without firefighters entering the home.



Officials said the incident began as a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. and continued past 9:00 p.m., with the area declared safe only after extensive investigation.

District communication to families noted several hours of lockdowns, delays and ongoing police presence.

What's next:

Police said the scene is now contained and safe. Fire investigators are beginning their investigation to determine the cause of the flash and fire.

Officials are also speaking with the family and acquaintances of the man to learn more about his background, but no motives or reasons have been established. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Officials have not determined the exact cause of the flash or fire that broke out in the basement. Police did not release information about how long the resident had lived at the home or clarify why the incident escalated from a welfare check.