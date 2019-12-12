Expand / Collapse search

20 hit songs from 2000 turning 20 in 2020

By Gabrielle Moreira
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team

20 hit songs from 2000 turning 20 in 2020

Here's a list that will make you feel old - 20 songs turning 20 in 2020.

LOS ANGELES - Prepare to feel old. The new decade is almost here and hits from the 2000s will be turning 20 years old.

In honor of 2020 – here are 20 songs that will turn 20.

  1. “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC
  2. “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin
  3. “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child
  4. “What a Girl Wants” by Christina Aguilera
  5. “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men
  6. “Smooth” by Santana feat. Rob Thomas
  7. “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down
  8. “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem
  9. “Oops!... I Did It Again” by Britney Spears
  10. “Thong Song” by Sisqo
  11. “Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper
  12. “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy feat. Rikrok
  13. “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast
  14. “Country Grammar” by Nelly
  15. “Yellow” by Coldplay
  16. “In The End” by Linkin Park
  17. “Shape of My Heart” by Backstreet Boys
  18. “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi
  19. “Ex-Girlfriend” by No Doubt
  20. “All the Small Things” by Blink-182

So when the ball drops on New Year’s Eve 2019, rock out to these 20-year-old songs as you ring in 2020.