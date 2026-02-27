Doylestown rally backs Quakertown students arrested after school protest

The Brief Five students were arrested after a protest outside Quakertown High School last Friday. The Doylestown Action League held a rally at the county courthouse to support the students and call for community action. Multiple agencies are investigating the police response, including the actions of the Quakertown police chief.



Community organizers held a rally outside the county courthouse in support of five Quakertown students arrested after a protest at their high school.

Community rallies for arrested Quakertown students

What we know:

The Doylestown Action League organized a peaceful demonstration in response to the arrests of five students following a student-led walkout at Quakertown High School.

The protest was held in opposition to increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Lolly Hopwood, director of the Doylestown Action League, said, "Today we’re focusing on the kids in Quakertown, and we’re here and for what they’ve been going through and we’re calling on the community to support them."

A viral video from the protest shows the situation escalating when the Quakertown police chief, who was in plain clothes, allegedly grabbed a female student.

Other students then became involved in the confrontation.

Colin Hancock, a student, said, "I was in the front at first and then in the back and I saw the whole thing go down."

The rally drew people who voiced concerns about the police response and the students’ right to protest.

Roseann McCormick, who supports the students, said, "They should’ve been protected by police instead they were literally attacked by an unmarked policeman not in uniform. I’m disgusted. I want to protect their rights."

The rally was described as spirited, with organizers and supporters calling for the charges against the students to be dropped and for consequences for the police chief involved.

Investigations underway into police response

The backstory:

Multiple agencies, including the district attorney’s office, are investigating the police response to the school protest.

The incident has sparked debate about student rights and law enforcement actions during demonstrations.

Ian Hancock, a parent, said, "I would like to see the police chief lose his job."

Organizers say they will continue to rally and advocate for the students as the investigations proceed.

The event reflects ongoing tensions in the community over civic engagement, student activism and law enforcement practices.

What they're saying:

The Bucks County District Attorney's office sent FOX 29 the following statement Friday evening:

"The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is required to protect the integrity of the juvenile justice process and the confidentiality mandated by law. As such, we cannot comment on the specifics of individual cases.

Our office's independent investigation into the Quakertown Police response on February 20 is now underway. As we continue to gather evidence, we renew our request to the community for any footage, photos, or information that they may have to ensure a thorough investigation."

Community members and Upper Bucks United called for the suspension of Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree at Monday’s council meeting.

As of Friday evening, Quakertown solicitor told FOX 29 that Scott McElree is currently on workers’ compensation leave.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what disciplinary action, if any, will be taken against the police chief or whether the charges against the students will be dropped.

Details of the ongoing investigations have not been released.