Family speaks out after motorcyclist killed by detached vehicle in Philly

The Brief Philadelphia police say a vehicle detached from a tow truck and hit Jason Harvey head on Saturday, killing him. Investigators have identified the driver and are working to bring that person into custody. Jason Harvey’s family says they are devastated and remember him as loving and caring.



Police say a vehicle detached from a tow truck and crashed head-on into Jason Harvey as he rode his motorcycle on Frankford Avenue Saturday afternoon, killing him.

The driver did not stop, and investigators are now searching for that person.

Police search for driver after deadly crash on Frankford Avenue

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday as Jason Harvey rode his motorcycle southbound on Frankford Avenue.

A vehicle being towed by a pick-up tow truck detached and struck him head-on, according to police.

Police say the driver of the tow truck left the scene after the crash.

First responders rushed Jason Harvey to Temple University Hospital, where police say he died from his injuries.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 29 they have identified the driver of the pick-up tow truck and are working to bring that person into custody.

Police say they found the truck on the 1,000 block of East Lycoming Avenue, about a mile from the crash, after reviewing surveillance video.

Investigators contacted the towing company involved but have not publicly named the company.

Family and community remember Jason Harvey

What they're saying:

"Jason was a caring, goofy, loving person, who could make friends with anybody and always had a smile on his face," said Justin Harvey, Jason’s brother.

He told FOX 29 that Jason called riding his bike "wind therapy" and believes Jason died doing what he loved.

Jason Harvey’s family gathered at a growing memorial on Frankford Avenue, where signs read "You will forever be missed and always loved."

His brother shared that Jason had tragically lost his young daughter in a house fire several years ago.

Jason Harvey’s family says he was loved by everybody and they are devastated by his death.

They believe he is now at peace with his daughter.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced an arrest or publicly identified the tow truck company involved.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.