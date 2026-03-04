At least 6 hurt after building explosion in Logan Township: sources

The Brief A building explosion occurred in Logan Township, Gloucester County on Wednesday, Gloucester County Emergency Management says. At least six people were injured and transported to Cooper University Hospital, according to Camden County IAFF Local 3249. A shelter-in-place previously ordered, was lifted at around 4:50 p.m.



What we know:

At around 3:00 p.m., Gloucester County Emergency Management said first responders were tackling a building explosion on Heron Drive.

Residents and businesses located within a two-mile radius of Heron Drive and High Hill Road were told shelter-in-place. That order was lifted at around 4:50 p.m.

According to Camden County IAFF Local 3249, at least six people were injured and transported to Cooper University Hospital.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to the Pureland Industrial Complex near Route 322 and Interstate 295 for the building explosion, the Camden County IAFF says.

What they're saying:

Eyewitnesses told FOX 29’s Alex George they felt the blast from several hundred feet away, with one person initially thinking a car had crashed into the building.

Another eyewitness said the entire behavioral health clinic nearby shook, TVs went dark and people evacuated in a panic.

An eyewitness said he called 911 after seeing someone emerge from the building on fire.

Coworkers reportedly helped the injured person by removing their clothing so they could receive medical care.

Emergency crews, including hazmat teams, are on scene working to contain the fire and assess the situation.

Officials have not confirmed which building was involved, but there are reports of flames seen at 619 and possibly 617 in the area.

First responders are working to control the fire and ensure public safety as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the explosion, and the extent of damage to the building is still being assessed.

Check back for more updates.