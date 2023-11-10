Philadelphia Flower Show is back with a new theme for 2024!

It’s back! The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) is preparing for 2024’s Philadelphia Flower Show with a new theme.

PHS revealed Friday that the theme of the upcoming flower show is "United by Flowers."

The theme celebrates the colorful community that comes together to share in their love of gardening, flowers, and plants, and the impact they make on our lives all year round. PHS feels the theme emphasizes the unity that blooms each Spring and honors the flower-filled world and all the unique people that come to attend the show each year.

"In a world where loneliness has become an epidemic, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show brings people together to connect over their shared love of gardening and floral beauty," said Seth Pearsoll, Vice President and Creative Director of PHS. "It is a place where magic happens, and where people from all walks of life come together as one. This growing community represents the essence of United by Flowers."

For its 195th year, the award-winning flower show is both a world-renowned gardening event and PHS’s main fundraiser, where folks can find stunning visual displays, world-class plant competitions, family activities, crafts, educational offerings, curated shopping and more.

What to expect:

• A massive, immersive, flower-filled entrance garden uniting the most colorful and beautiful plants and flowers into one unforgettable, sensational garden wonderland.

• Large-scale floral creations and gardens designed by the most talented florists and garden artists from Philadelphia, the U.S., and around the world, curated by experts and judged by globally renowned horticultural gurus.

• The world’s largest houseplant and indoor plant competition with entries from a community of hundreds of expert and amateur horticulturists. United by a passion for plants and judged by experts from around the country and world, this competition is open to everyone and allows visitors to learn more about and discover amazing and impressive plants. Interested competitors can learn more HERE.

• Enjoy perennial fan favorites such as artistic floral exhibits, curated shopping, and elevated crafting experiences.

Tickers for the 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, United by Flowers, are on sale at the lowest price of the year at a limited time. The new pricing structure features a variety of options while offering substantial pricing incentives. Ticket pricing will be divided into weekday, Friday/weekend, and after 4pm pricing tiers.

To purchase tickets please visit tickets.phsonline.org. Stay up to date with the latest information on the 2024 Flower Show, please visit phsonline.org/the-flower-show. For questions, please email flowershowtickets@pennhort.org.