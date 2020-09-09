3.1 magnitude earthquake rumbles Monmouth County early Wednesday morning

article

Central Jersey residents may have been shaken out of their sleep last night as the USGA reports a 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck in Monmouth County.

The small, but surely noticeable, quake struck in Freehold, New Jersey sometime around 2 a.m.

The vibrations were reportedly felt as far away as Trenton and some spots in Burlington County.

According to earthquaketrack.com, this is the third reported earthquake in New Jersey this year.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!