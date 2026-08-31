3-alarm fire rips through apartment building in Deptford, cause unknown
DEPTFORD, N.J. - No one was seriously injured after a 3-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Deptford overnight Sunday.
Fire breaks out at Narraticon apartments
What we know:
Firefighters responded to Hemlock Court in the Narraticon Apartments complex just after midnight for reports of a fire.
The fire quickly struck a second alarm as firefighters battled heavy flames, and reached a third alarm a short time later.
One person suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment, according to firefighters.
The fire was placed under control around 3 a.m. after a two-hour battle.
Nine units were impacted by the fire. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced find shelter.
Residents escape safely
What they're saying:
Deptford Fire Chief Richard Thomas spoke to reporters at the scene of the fire.
"All the residents got out, that helped big time," Chief Thomas said. "Some of [the residents] were helping us stretch hoses."
Questions remain unknown
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
The Source: Information provided by the Deptford Fire Department.