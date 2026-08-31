3-alarm fire rips through apartment building in Deptford, cause unknown

The Brief A 3-alarm fire tore through an apartment building overnight Sunday. One person suffered smoke inhalation, but refused treatment at the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



No one was seriously injured after a 3-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Deptford overnight Sunday.

Fire breaks out at Narraticon apartments

What we know:

Firefighters responded to Hemlock Court in the Narraticon Apartments complex just after midnight for reports of a fire.

The fire quickly struck a second alarm as firefighters battled heavy flames, and reached a third alarm a short time later.

One person suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment, according to firefighters.

The fire was placed under control around 3 a.m. after a two-hour battle.

Nine units were impacted by the fire. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced find shelter.

Residents escape safely

What they're saying:

Deptford Fire Chief Richard Thomas spoke to reporters at the scene of the fire.

"All the residents got out, that helped big time," Chief Thomas said. "Some of [the residents] were helping us stretch hoses."

Questions remain unknown

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.