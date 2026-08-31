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3-alarm fire rips through apartment building in Deptford, cause unknown

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Gloucester County
Published August 31, 2026 7:17 AM EDT
Published August 31, 2026 7:17 AM EDT
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The Brief

    • A 3-alarm fire tore through an apartment building overnight Sunday.
    • One person suffered smoke inhalation, but refused treatment at the scene.
    • The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

DEPTFORD, N.J. - No one was seriously injured after a 3-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Deptford overnight Sunday.

Fire breaks out at Narraticon apartments

What we know:

Firefighters responded to Hemlock Court in the Narraticon Apartments complex just after midnight for reports of a fire. 

The fire quickly struck a second alarm as firefighters battled heavy flames, and reached a third alarm a short time later.

One person suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment, according to firefighters. 

The fire was placed under control around 3 a.m. after a two-hour battle. 

Nine units were impacted by the fire. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced find shelter.

Residents escape safely

What they're saying:

Deptford Fire Chief Richard Thomas spoke to reporters at the scene of the fire. 

"All the residents got out, that helped big time," Chief Thomas said. "Some of [the residents] were helping us stretch hoses."

Questions remain unknown

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. 

The Source: Information provided by the Deptford Fire Department.

Gloucester CountyNews