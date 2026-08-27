Murder suspect accused of targeting members of LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia

The Brief Jahylin Melcher, 21, is being sought for two deadly shootings and a non-fatal shooting. Investigators alleged that Melcher targeted all three victims due to their sexual orientation. Police say Melcher was hiding out in Philadelphia as



Investigators are searching for a murder suspect who they say targeted three members of the LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia.

Who is Jahylin Melcher?

What we know:

Jahylin Melcher, 21, is being sought for two deadly shootings in June that happened just days apart on Hunting Park Avenue.

Investigators say Sharif Holeman was gunned down near the baseball field in Hunting Park around 10 p.m. on June 20th.

Six days later, investigators say Martin Higgins was fatally shot in the back on the 900 block of Hunting Park Avenue.

Police believe Melcher is also responsible for a non-fatal shooting in May that happened around the same area.

Jahylin Melcher, 21, is being sought for two deadly shootings and a non-fatal shooting.

LGBTQ+ members targeted

What they're saying:

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday said investigators believe Melcher targeted all three men due to their sexual orientation.

"This is the defendant who appears to be targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community," Krasner told reporters.

Manhunt for Melcher

What you can do:

Investigators are urging anyone with information on Jahylin Melcher to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Melcher is known to frequent the area where all three shootings happened, and lived across the street from Hunting Park at one time.

Police believe Melcher was hiding out in Philadelphia as recently as July.