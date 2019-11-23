3 found dead after Berks County fire; home called 'crime scene'

State police are calling the Berks County home where three people were found dead following a garage fire a "crime scene."

The fire broke out on the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Union Township around 5:30 p.m.

One neighbor told FOX 29 said he smelled smoke, ran to the home and guided the fire crews to the property.

Crews discovered two bodies in a double wide trailer and another body in one of the garages. They also found an unresponsive dog and two cats.

“A fire could be a crime, it could be arson. Just by the mere fact that it could be a crime scene, but now you throw in three deceased victims back here," We don’t know till the autopsy, till we do some legwork, interviews. We don’t know for sure."

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze within 40 minutes.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.