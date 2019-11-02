30-year-old man dead after shooting in North Philadelphia

article

A man is dead after he was shot in the chest in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon and police seek the shooter.

According to officials, police responded to the 2800 block of Bonsall Street Saturday, a little before 3 p.m., for a shooting.

Police found a 30-year-old man suffering with a gunshot wound to the chest when they arrived to the scene.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.