Police identify suspect in Delaware DMV shooting

Delaware State Police have identified the suspect they said shot and killed a state trooper in a Wilmington DMV earlier this week.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, at the DMV office on Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington.

According to officials, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Rahman Rose of Wilmington, walked into the DMV as a customer.

Corporal Grade One Matthew Snook was working at the reception desk that day. Police said Rose walked up to Snook and shot him. Snook then pushed a DMV employee out of the way, before Rose shot him several more times, officials said.

Then, police said Rose let the other customers in the DMV leave the building and waited inside for more officers. As the other officers arrived, the Delaware State Police said, Rose started shooting at them. That's when a New Castle County Police officer shot Rose through the window of the DMV.

Both Snook and Rose were taken to local hospitals, where they both died.

One other trooper suffered a minor, non-gunshot-related injury. One woman was also hospitalized for a minor injury.

Delaware State trooper remembered as a hero

What they're saying:

Delaware State Police called Snook "a respected colleague, a trusted partner, and a beloved member of both the Delaware State Police and the community he served."

In an online fundraising campaign for Snook's family, the Delaware State Troopers Association called Snook "a loving husband, devoted father and a deeply cherished friend."

"Those who knew him remember his steady presence, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to the people he loved," the organization wrote, adding that "as a Trooper, Ty served the people of Delaware with courage, integrity and selflessness."

What you can do:

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting, and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 302-365-8441.