Major crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike halts traffic near Bensalem

The Brief A crash involving multiple vehicles is causing traffic delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The incident occurred between exits 343 for Willow Grove and 351 for Bensalem. A dump truck, several cars, and at least one van are involved.



Authorities are on the scene, and SKYFOX provided live coverage over I-276 East.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash and the condition of those involved have not been confirmed yet.