400 IRS workers in Philadelphia terminated, as part of Trump's massive federal layoffs, officials say

The Brief The United States Internal Revenue Service will lay off about 7,000 workers, with some 400 here in Philadelphia already given termination notices. President Donald Trump and businessperson Elon Musk, currently operating the Department of Government Efficiency, an initiative instituted by Trump to try and cut federal spending, are said to approve of the massive amount of federal government employee layoffs.



While President Trump has initiated massive layoffs of federal workers through businessperson Elon Musk and the DOGE initiative, the next round of layoffs is affecting the Internal Revenue Service.

Officials in Philadelphia say 400 probationary IRS workers received termination notices Thursday.

What we know:

The IRS has begun to lay off workers in Washington, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press.

Some 400 Philadelphia probationary employees were given termination notices Thursday, officials announced.

The layoffs affect probationary employees with roughly one year or less of service at the agency and largely include workers in compliance departments, a source revealed Wednesday. Compliance work includes ensuring that taxpayers are abiding by the tax code, filing their returns and paying their taxes, among other duties.

The backstory:

The layoffs are part of the Trump administration's intensified efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce through the Department of Government Efficiency by ordering agencies to lay off nearly all probationary employees who have not yet gained civil service protection.

They come despite IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season being told earlier this month that they would not be allowed to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until mid-May, after the taxpayer filing deadline.

What they're saying:

Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (Dem. PA-02) issued a statement late Thursday in regard to the layoffs at the Philadelphia Internal Revenue Service Center, located at 30th and Market streets, saying, "Trump's mass firing of hundreds of IRS workers in Philly is a blow to these families, to our local economy, and to every taxpayer.

We're right in the middle of tax season — and these layoffs will mean longer wait times for our neighbors as they seek help from the IRS.

My office is always here to help. Any constituents who need help with their IRS refunds should call my office at (215) 335-3355 or visit my website."

Executive Vice President of National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 71, Alex Jay Berman, confirmed the number of employees let go.

By the numbers:

It's unclear how the layoffs may affect tax collection services this year. As the nation's revenue collector, the IRS was tasked during the Biden administration with targeting high-wealth tax evaders for an additional stream of income to the U.S., which is $36 trillion in debt. By the end of 2024, the IRS collected over $1.3 billion in back taxes from rich tax dodgers.

The IRS has roughly 90,000 employees total across the United States, according to the latest IRS data. Racial minorities make up 56 percent of the IRS workforce, and women represent 65 percent.

Why you should care:

In addition to the planned layoffs, the Trump administration intends to lend IRS workers to the Department of Homeland Security to assist with immigration enforcement. In a letter sent earlier this month, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to borrow IRS workers to help with ongoing immigration crackdown efforts.

What's next:

Representatives from the IRS and U.S. Treasury did not respond to requests for comment from the AP.