3 charged in Delaware prison drug smuggling operation involving correctional officer, inmate

The Brief Three people face felony charges after a Delaware prison drug smuggling investigation. Police say a correctional officer, an inmate, and an outside accomplice worked together to bring drugs into Howard R. Young Correctional Institution. Authorities seized synthetic marijuana, remifentanil, and suboxone during the arrests.



Delaware State Police arrested a correctional officer, an inmate, and an accomplice after a multi-agency investigation uncovered a drug smuggling operation at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.

How police say the operation worked and who was involved

What we know:

Police say Rashod Hull, a 34-year-old correctional officer from Pemberton, New Jersey, accepted payments from 30-year-old inmate Isaiah Boykin in exchange for bringing drugs into the Wilmington prison.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 34-year-old Rashod Hull of Pemberton, New Jersey faces multiple felony charges, including five counts of official misconduct, racketeering, drug possession with intent to deliver, and promoting prison contraband. | Delaware State Police

Investigators said Hull and Boykin also worked with 35-year-old Autumn James of Conowingo, Maryland, to complete the drug exchanges.

"Illegal and illicit contraband poses a risk to the safety, health, and wellbeing of correctional staff, visitors, and incarcerated individuals. The DOC remains vigilant to counter this threat with significant tools at our disposal to root out and stop contraband flow, whatever the source, and we appreciate the strong support from our law enforcement partners in this effort. We will continue to reinforce our high standards of conduct and integrity and hold individuals fully accountable to those standards," said Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor.

Between December 2025 and January 2026, detectives said Hull brought drugs into the prison in exchange for bribes.

On Feb. 1, 2026, detectives witnessed a drug deal between Hull and James at a Newark shopping center and arrested both.

Police said they found about 264 doses of suspected synthetic marijuana, 24.25 grams of suspected remifentanil, and 27 strips of suspected suboxone.

Charges and what comes next for the suspects

Hull faces multiple felony charges, including five counts of official misconduct, racketeering, drug possession with intent to deliver, and promoting prison contraband. He was held on a $132,000 secured bond.

James was charged with racketeering, drug offenses, bribery, and conspiracy, and released after posting a $70,000 secured bond.

Boykin was charged with similar felonies and remains in custody on a $640,000 cash bond.

The Cecil County Drug Task Force in Maryland searched James’ home and found more evidence linking her to the Delaware case.

Police said all three suspects were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Courts in Delaware.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how long the alleged smuggling operation was active before December 2025 or if more people could face charges.

Police have not released details about how the drugs were distributed inside the prison or if anyone else was affected.