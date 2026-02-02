Things to do in Philadelphia for Valentine’s, Galentine's Day: Dinners, getaways and unique experiences

The Brief Philadelphia offers a wide range of Valentine's and Galentine's Day events, from romantic dinners to inclusive social gatherings. Options include dinner cruises, immersive dining, spa getaways, and unique experiences across the city and suburbs. Many events require advance reservations, and some offer special packages or themed menus for the holiday.



Whether you’re planning a romantic night out, a Galentine’s celebration with friends, or a solo treat, Philadelphia and the surrounding region offer plenty of ways to celebrate love in 2026.

UpDating Show

Nothing lightens a mood quite like a comedy show, especially if live dating is involved! Attend the critically acclaimed live dating and comedy show, UpDating at Sound Waves, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City - Feb, 14, at 8 p.m. At the show, two singles will meet for the first time onstage while blindfolded in front of a live audience. To be cast as a dating contestant, contact the UpDating Show on Instagram. Tickets to attend the show are available here .

Set sail for Valentine's Day

For those looking for a night on the water, City Cruises Philadelphia will offer Valentine’s Signature Dinner Cruises on Friday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 14, from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a chef-curated buffet, live DJ, games, dancing, and city skyline views.

Packages range from basic admission with a glass of sparkling wine to premium options with roses, champagne flutes, and guaranteed window tables.

All cruises depart from Penn’s Landing.

Valen—Tide’s Night

Adventure Aquarium will host Valen-Tide’s Night on Friday, Feb. 13, at 6:00 p.m., an adults-only, after-hours event featuring ocean-themed cocktails, curated music, and immersive lighting for a playful celebration of love in all its forms.

Special dinner experiences

Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill, Philadelphia’s only Broadway cabaret venue, will launch its spring 2026 season with ‘Love Is Good,' a joyful celebration of love starring award-winning singer and two-time Tony Award-nominee Christine Andreas and Grammy-nominated composer and musical director Martin Silvestri. The married couple will put on an unforgettable performance on Monday, February 16 and Tuesday, February 17. Attendees can enjoy a three-course dinner paired with the sounds of love. Reservations can be purchased online at rittenhousegrill.com/cabaret-series or by calling 215- 772-1701.

Elkins Estate in Elkins Park will host "A Valentine’s Getaway: Gilded Age Romance," featuring a champagne welcome, estate tour, cocktail hour, three-course dinner, DJ entertainment, and the option for overnight accommodations in a historic setting.

Dining options include the Basil Hayden Galentine’s Day Tasting Dinner at Hook & Ladder Sky Bar on Feb. 13, a three-course meal with cocktail pairings and branded takeaways, and Rat’s Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture, offering a special Valentine’s Dinner for Two in a romantic, French-inspired setting.

Forsythia in Old City will serve both brunch and dinner on Valentine’s Day, with prix-fixe menus crafted by Chef Chris Kearse.

Garden Restaurant at the Barnes

Celebrate with an unforgettable dining experience at the Garden Restaurant at the Barnes which features a four-course menu. The experience also includes exclusive after-hours access to Henri Rousseau: A Painter’s Secrets. The exhibition closes on February 22.

Harvest Seasonal Grill at Glen Eagle Square will offer exclusive Valentine’s additions from Feb. 12–14, while Council Oak Steaks & Seafood at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City features a three-course menu and festive drink specials.

Dolce Italian in Philadelphia will serve an a la carte menu with Valentine’s specials and creative cocktails, while Davio’s at King of Prussia Town Center hosts a cake decorating workshop with champagne tasting.

Enjoy a taste of Latin America with Valentine’s Day dinner specials at Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar at the King of Prussia Town Center only on Saturday, February 14 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Romantic getaways and overnight packages

The Philadelphia area offers romantic getaways and overnight packages for those looking to extend their celebration.

For a relaxing escape, Rock Spa & Salon at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers Valentine’s-themed spa packages and couples’ experiences.

Valley Forge Casino Resort’s My Forever Valentine package includes a deluxe suite, dining credit, sparkling wine or champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, and flowers, along with perks like valet parking and late checkout.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is another option for a weekend escape, with the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square offering proximity to historic sites and dining at Plough, which features a special Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu.

The Exchange Rooftop atop the Lancaster Marriott

The Exchange Rooftop provides panoramic views for a nightcap, and Drift Spa offers couples’ massages and facials.

For those seeking a luxury stay in the city, AKA University City and AKA Rittenhouse Square both offer Month of Love packages with champagne, specialty treats, and access to exclusive amenities like private cinemas and skyline views.

Many of these experiences require reservations, and some offer limited-time packages or menus, so planning ahead is encouraged.

What we don't know:

Some events may have additional requirements or restrictions not listed here.

Availability for certain packages or dining experiences may change as Valentine’s Day approaches.