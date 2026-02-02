Villanova University student accused of sexually assaulting another student: Officials

The Brief D’Hani Cobbs is accused of sexually assaulting another student in December, Villanova University officials said. Specific details about the alleged incident have not been shared by the school or authorities at this time. Officials said they're "deeply troubled" by the allegations and remain committed to ensuring a safe community.



A Villanova University student is accused of sexually assaulting another student last December, the school announced on Monday.

Officials said the student was "removed from campus" when the alleged crime was first reported last month.

What we know:

Villanova University said D’Hani Cobbs was arrested and charged on Friday for the alleged sexual assault of another student.

Officials said Cobbs was removed from campus after the incident was reported, and an investigation was launched by the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

"We are deeply troubled any time we receive reports of such misconduct, as our priority is, and always has been, to ensure we have a safe community for our students, faculty, and staff," Villanova said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Details about the alleged sexual assault remain unknown at this time.

Specific charges levied against Cobb were also not reported.