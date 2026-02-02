Collingswood fire department faces staffing shortage, struggles to cover emergency calls

The Brief Collingswood leaders say the fire department is facing a major staffing shortage. Firefighter-EMTs told commissioners the shortage leaves gaps in emergency coverage. Officials agreed Monday to hire a consultant to review safety concerns.



Collingswood officials say the town’s fire department is so short-staffed that it cannot effectively respond to all emergency calls, prompting concerns about public safety and a call for outside help.

Firefighter-EMTs warn of gaps in emergency coverage

What we know:

Firefighter-EMTs spoke at Monday’s commissioners’ meeting about the difficulty of keeping enough staff on each shift.

Captain Julian D’Alonzo said, "When a fire call requires ffs ffs are reassigned from ambulance to fire engine… Ambulance is left unstaffed leaving the town without dedicated EMS coverage."

What they're saying:

Chief Geoffrey Joyce said, "It has taken a toll on their morale and overall mental satisfaction with the job…"

Commissioner Jim Maley added, "Every dept everywhere when simultaneous calls creates problems…going to take a look at it see what we can do to minimize when that happens."

When firefighters are pulled from ambulance duty to respond to fires, the town can be left without dedicated EMS coverage.

The reverse can also happen, with medical emergencies leaving firetrucks with only two firefighters, short of the goal of four.

Town leaders seek outside review of fire department staffing

On Monday, commissioners agreed to start the process of hiring a consultant to review the department’s safety and staffing issues.

Chief Joyce said, "If we were able to bring on another agency or hire our own EMTs, who are EMTs, we could break up division of the dept staffing for ambulance one side staffing for fire side one…"

The backstory:

Chief Joyce said the department used to rely on part-time firefighters—EMTs, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been harder to find people interested in the combined role.

Commissioner Maley said, "We’re doing everything - as we have always - doing everything we can to provide with safe environment and to keep up as much as we possibly can."

Collingswood officials say the department supports the plan to bring in a consultant and hopes it will help address ongoing staffing challenges.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the consultant’s review will take or when changes to staffing might be implemented.