63-year-old man missing from North Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Woodrow Weldon, 63, was last seen on the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

Police describe Weldon as 5-foot-4 and 105 pounds with a small build and gray and black beard.

Anyone with any information regarding Weldon's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3184 or call 911.

