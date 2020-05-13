9-year-old girl sews face masks to help keep community safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

A 9-year-old girl learned how to sew to make masks to keep her community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We needed masks, so we decided to start sewing them," Macy Deakyne told FOX 29.

On a beautiful day driving down the shore, it’s easy to forget that the coronavirus pandemic is impacting people in all types of locations, in all age groups.For 9-year old Macy Deakyne, this was no different While Macy likely doesn’t fully understand the pandemic, she did understand that people needed masks and that she wanted to help.

“We had our sewing machine up here and I asked my dad to teach me how to sew. We sewed them for our family, my family, and then we gave them to my grandma and then it just kind of came together and we started sewing a lot,” explained Macy.

That’s how Macy’s Masks was born. Once her family was taken care of she moved into helping local market workers where she lives on Long Beach Island. As people got the donated masks, they posted about it on social media and now she’s getting orders for them.

“It makes me feel really good that they’re calling me a hero. I want to make sure that people are safe," she said.

That is one of the reasons why Macy can be considered a hero — for goodness sake.

