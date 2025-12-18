Teens arrested after gunpoint carjacking at Philly gas station leads to police chase

The Brief Three teenagers were taken into custody after an armed carjacking turned police chase in Philadelphia overnight. A 66-year-old man was pumping gas when police say he was approached by two carjackers who took his vehicle. Police soon found the car and pursued it until the suspect bailed and were later taken into custody.



Three teenagers are in custody after investigators say a gunpoint carjacking at a Philadelphia gas station lead to a police chase and foot pursuit overnight Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 11 p.m. for reports of a carjacking.

Investigators say a 66-year-old man reported that he was pumping gas when his Nissan Rouge was stolen at gunpoint by two suspects.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a third teen suspect dropped off the alleged carjackers, and followed the Nissan after it was stolen.

A family member of the victim was able to use the victim's cell phone that was left inside the car to help police track the location of the vehicle.

Police located the car within 20 minutes near the intersection of Belmont and Girard avenues, and a pursuit began.

Investigators say during the pursuit, the stolen Nissan intentionally rammed into a police vehicle with two officers inside near Belmont and Montgomery avenues.

The pursuit turned into a foot chase when the teens bailed from the stolen vehicle at Montgomery Avenue and MLK Drive in Fairmount Park.

Police say a 16-year-old fired a shot when he exited the vehicle, then fled onto nearby train tracks where he was eventually arrested by pursuing police officers.

Two 17-year-olds who ran from the stolen car were also arrested a short time later.

Investigators say the 66-year-old carjacking victim was able to positively identify all three teens.

What they're saying:

Chief Inspector Scott Small spoke to reporters about the serious repercussions of a carjacking.

"Once police are investigating these types of crimes and an apprehension is made, you're going to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and if it's point of gun, and you fire shots in the direction of police, you're looking at much more severe penalties.