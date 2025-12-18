Man found armed near West Chester 'No Kings' protest in July enters guilty plea

The Brief Kevin Krebs has pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered destructive devices. Officers arrested Krebs in June, when he was stopped near a No Kings protest armed with a gun and wearing a tactical vest. Days later, when police searched Krebs' home, they found several homemade bombs.



A Chester County man who was stopped near a No Kings protest in June armed with a gun and wearing a tactical vest entered a guilty plea on Thursday.

Kevin Krebs, 31, was later accused of making pipe bombs and other improvised explosive devices after investigators searched his Malvern-area home days later.

Kevin Krebs arrested

The backstory:

Investigators say Krebs was stopped while walking towards a No Kings protest on June 14 after police were alerted about a man concealing a gun underneath his coat.

When questioned about an empty holster on his hip, Krebs told police that he had a handgun in his waistband. A fully loaded Sig Sauer handgun was found hidden under Kreb's coat and a layer of clothing in his waistband, according to investigators.

During a search of Krebs' car parked nearby, police allegedly found three loaded Sig Sauer handgun magazines, six loaded assault rifle magazines, an M9 bayonet knife, pepper spray, a pocket knife, a ski mask, and gloves. Police say Krebs did not have a concealed carry permit.

Investigators say Krebs told police he wanted to go protest peacefully, but also wanted to be safe because of what he had seen on TV and other places.

Police search Krebs' home

What we know:

Two days after Krebs' arrest, detectives searched a Malvern area home where he lived with his brother, and found over a dozen homemade explosive devices.

Seven pipe bombs and other improvised explosive devices rigged in aluminum soda cans were also found, along with sketches of explosive devices and tactical vests.

Police also searched Krebs' parents' home in a gated West Chester community where he was ordered to stay after he was released on bond following the initial arrest.

There, court documents say investigators found a police radio belonging to Krebs' in the basement of the home.

A pipe bomb found during a search of Kevin Krebs' home on June 16, 2025.

An LED strobe light was found attached to the top of Krebs' vehicle, and night vision goggles and a gas mask were found inside the car.

Krebs pleads guilty

What's next:

Krebs pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of unregistered destructive devices. The charge faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.