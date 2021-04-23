93rd Academy Awards: Watch movies featuring Oscar-nominated actors for free on Tubi

article

The Oscars are here once again and even as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and learned to cope with lockdowns and social distancing, Hollywood continued to churn out some memorable movies featuring exceptional talent.

The 93rd Academy Awards will be held at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on April 25.

After a year that erased movie titles from marquees and sent seismic shockwaves through Hollywood, the show is going on — two months later than usual, in a crowdless ceremony and with a batch of nominees that have barely played in movie theaters.

Nominations include "Nomadland," for best picture, featuring the talents of Frances McDormand and "Minari," which shines a new light on how immigrant Korean families cope with moving to and living in America.

The 93rd Oscars also has a record nine of 20 acting nominees who are non-White. Steve Yeun, from "Minari," is nominated for actor in a leading role and will be making history as the first Asian American actor to be nominated in this category.

Freshen up on your Oscars knowledge by watching a number of free titles available on Tubi featuring some of the nominated actors and directors.

Titles featuring actors nominated for best in a leading role

Riz Ahmed

4 Lions (2010): Starring Riz Ahmed, Arsher Ali, Nigel Lindsay, Kayvan Novak, Adeel Akhtar and Benedict Cumberbatch.

"Four idiotic terrorists push their fuzzy dreams of jihad to the breaking point, as their beliefs and methods clash, in this far-out British farce."

Wire (2008) (Season 1): Starring Jodie Whittaker, Riz Ahmed, Toby Stephens, Helena Fox and Charlie Brooks.

"A tough, ambitious banker struggles as a single mom until she’s promoted at her bank in London, but exposure to criminal danger comes with the raise."

Chadwick Boseman

Gods of Egypt (2016): Starring Gerard Butler, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Chadwick Boseman and Geoffrey Rush.

"A mortal tries to save the world and his own true love by joining with a powerful god in an epic battle against his rival, the deadly god of darkness."

The Kill Hole (2012): Starring Chadwick Boseman, Billy Zane and Tory Kittles.

"An Iraq War vet is forced to pursue one of his own into the Pacific Northwest wilderness to finally confront a war crime that has haunted them both."

Anthony Hopkins

World’s Fastest Indian (2005): Starring Anthony Hopkins, Diane Ladd, Paul Rodriguez, Aaron Murphy and Chris Lawford.

"An eccentric racer takes his custom-built motorcycle to America with hopes of setting the world land-speed record in this inspiring true story."

Desperate Hours (1990): Starring Mickey Rourke, Anthony Hopkins, Mimi Rogers, Lindsay Crouse, Kelly Lynch, Elias Koteas, David Morse, Shawnee Smith, Danny Gerard and Gerry Bamman.

"In this psychological thriller, an escaped con forces his way into a dysfunctional couple's home and takes over their lives while hiding from the law."

For more titles featuring Anthony Hopkins on Tubi, click here.

Gary Oldman

Child 44 (2015): Starring Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman and Paddy Considine.

"Set in the Stalin-era Soviet Union, an exiled secret police officer hunts a serial killer murdering children, but the trail leads to an internal cover-up."

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (1990): Starring Gary Oldman, Tim Roth and Richard Dreyfuss.

"Two of the outrageous supporting players from Shakespeare's Hamlet finally get their due in this witty, clever, and hilarious film."

For more titles featuring Gary Oldman on Tubi, click here.

Steven Yeun

Burning (2018): Starring Steven Yeun, Yoo Ah-In, Jong-Seo Jun, Choi Seung-Ho and Kim Soo-kyung.

"A man agrees to watch an ex-neighbor’s cat while she goes on a trip and becomes suspicious of the man she brings back just before her disappearance."

Titles featuring actors nominated for best in a supporting role

Lakeith Stanfield

Live Cargo (2017): Starring Dree Hemingway, Lakeith Stanfield, Sam Dillon, Leonard Earl Howze and Robert Wisdom.

"A grieving couple retreats to a remote Bahamian island and become entangled in a dangerous turf war between the mayor and a greedy human trafficker."

Titles featuring actresses nominated for best in a leading role

Viola Davis

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail (2009): Starring Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Sofia Vergara, Derek Luke and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

"How do you solve a problem like Madea? You sure don’t send her to jail, where a hell raising Madea waits for freedom while helping a troubled hooker."

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011): Starring Tom Hanks, Sandra Bullock, Thomas Horn, Viola Davis, John Goodman, Jeffrey Wright and Max Von Sydow.

"Following the death of his father in the 9/11 attacks, a nine-year-old boy sets out on a journey to solve his dad’s last great mystery."

For more titles featuring Viola Davison Tubi, click here.

Vanessa Kirby

Kill Command (2016): Starring Vanessa Kirby, Thure Lindhardt and David Ajala.

"In a dystopian future, an elite army crew heads to a remote island for routine training, but finds that deadly robots have other plans in mind."

Wasteland (2013): Starring Luke Treadaway, Iwan Rheon, Matthew Lewis, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Kirby.

"After an innocent man is released from prison, he recruits three friends to help him rob the local drug kingpin who put him there."

Frances McDormand

North Country (2005): Starring Charlize Theron, Frances McDormand, Sean Bean, Richard Jenkins, Jeremy Renner, Michelle Monaghan, Woody Harrelson and Sissy Spacek.

"Charlize Theron delivers a powerhouse performance as a young single mother who contends with sexual harassment while working as a miner."

Chattahoochee (1990): Starring Ned Beatty, Dennis Hopper, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Pamela Reed and M. Emmet Walsh.

"An American war hero attempts a bizarre suicide and ends up in the nightmarish Chattahoochee State Mental Hospital. Once inside, he devotes himself to exposing the horrific treatment of the patients."

For more titles featuring Frances McDormand on Tubi, click here.

Carey Mulligan

Drive (2011): Starring Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman.

"Atmospheric slow-burn about a Hollywood stuntman whose side job as a getaway driver for criminals earns a bounty on his head after a botched heist."

Titles featuring actresses nominated for best in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova

Transgression (2018): Starring Maria Bakalova, Rossen Pentchev, Lara Zlatareva and Venko Dimitrov.

"Told from Yana’s own stream of consciousness, this voyeuristic story traces the unseemly relationship between a teenage girl and an aging rock star."

Glenn Close

Dangerous Liaisons (1988): Starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Thurman and Keanu Reeves.

"In pre-Revolution France, a pair of conniving elitists conspire to corrupt a virtuous young woman for the sake of their own twisted entertainment."

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001): Starring Kathy Baker, Amy Brenneman, Glenn Close, Cameron Diaz, Calista Flockhart and Holly Hunter.

"Five interweaving vignettes following a group of women, over the course of a few days, as their lives become entangled, eroded, enriched and ultimately changed forever."

For more titles featuring Glenn Close on Tubi, click here.

Olivia Colman

Cuban Fury (2014): Starring Nick Frost, Rashida Jones, Chris O'Dowd, Olivia Colman and Ian McShane.

"Beneath an overweight and awkward exterior, a passionate salsa dancer lives within a 30-year-old man, and only love’s flame can reignite his fire."

Amanda Seyfried

Fathers and Daughters (2016): Starring Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Aaron Paul, Jane Fonda and Octavia Spencer.

"A writer grapples with being a widower and father after a mental breakdown, while, decades later, his daughter struggles to make her own connections."

Love the Coopers (2015): Starring Alan Arkin, Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, Marisa Tomei and Olivia Wilde.

"A chaotic Christmas reunion links intertwined generational stories and leads to a joyful rediscovery of family bonds and the sparkling magic of love."

Titles featuring directors nominated for best directing

Thomas Vinterberg

The Hunt (2013): Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Alexandra Rapaport and Susse Wold.

"A man trying to regroup after losing his job and facing a divorce is shattered when a lie about him throws his community into mass hysteria."

The Commune (2017): Starring Trine Dyrholm, Ulrich Thomsen, Helene Reingaard Neumann and Martha Sofie Wallstrøm Hansen.

"When a Copenhagen couple in the free-love era of the 1970s inherits a huge family home, they open it as a commune to a motley crew of new residents."

David Fincher

Rick Springfield: The Beat of the Live Drum (2020): Starring Rick Springfield, Tim Pierce, Mike Seifrit, Mike Baird, Neil Larsen, Brett Tuggle and Joel Peskin.

"At the height of his career, the chart-topper performs his greatest hits, showcasing the energy and verve that propelled him to stardom and a Grammy."

Side by Side (2012): Starring Keanu Reeves, James Cameron and Martin Scorsese.

"Featuring interviews with famed directors like James Cameron, David Fincher and David Lynch, Keanu Reeves explores the future of digital cinema."

Lee Isaac Chung

Munyurangabo (2007): Starring Jeff Rutagengwa and Eric Ndorunkundiye.

"Munyurangabo and his best friend set out to avenge his parents murder, but encounter ethnic clashes along the way."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.