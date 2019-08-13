‘Alien Stock': The man behind the viral ‘Storm Area 51' Facebook event is planning a real festival

The Facebook group calling on people to “Storm Area 51” and “see them aliens” that started as a joke has now turned into a full-fledged Burning Man-style festival with music and art installations scheduled to take place in September this year.

Matty Roberts, who created the viral Facebook event, didn’t imagine more than 2 million people would sign up for a Facebook event to storm the top secret military base in Nevada. In the wake of the enormous response, Roberts came forward and admitted the whole thing was satire.

While the event was supposed to be a joke at uncovering the secrets behind the heavily guarded complex, the U.S. government wasn’t laughing, especially after a statement warning against anyone attempting to actually take part in the event was released by the U.S. Air Force.

Now, after an internet frenzy that followed the creation of the event, A three-day festival is being planned that will be completely free and based off donations. The event aims to “create an experience that celebrates aliens and the unknown,” according to its website.

The festival, dubbed “Alien Stock,” is expected to take place Sept. 19-22, and promises a “party in the desert,” “live music,” and says it aims to create a meeting place for “all the believers.”

No other specific details of the event have yet been released with only a month left before the festival is expected to occur.

The event has put the remote town of Rachel, Nevada, where the festival is supposed to be held, in the limelight, and according to the town’s website, visitors should not expect a warm welcome.

“A dubious group claiming a connection to chaotic events like Burning Man and the Las Vegas Electric Music Festival has taken over this event,” says the website.

“They threaten to ‘take over Rachel’ and claim that the residents are ‘on board,’” the site added.

While the town of Rachel, which has a total population of 98, says they’re not ready for the influx of alien-seeking festival goers, Alien Stock says they are doing everything in their power to establish an amazing experience, saying there will be plenty of parking and camping spaces along with toilets and drinking water.

As good as the intentions may be to create a successful event, the town of Rachel reiterates that the nearest gas station is 50 miles away with the only motel being fully booked that weekend.

“If you plan on attending the event you must be experienced in camping, hiking and surviving in a harsh desert environment and have a vehicle in good shape. You must be prepared to be completely on your own for food, water, gas etc. We expect cell service and the internet to be offline. Credit card processing will not work, so bring enough cash,” warned the town’s website.

According to Rachel, Area 51 security and local law enforcement will be on high alert along with the locals saying residents “do not like where this event is going and will respond accordingly,” warning visitors to stay away from the residential part of the town.

Whether or not the people behind Alien Stock are actually prepared for the event, law enforcement stands ready, and the town of Rachel says residents will not allow their town to be taken over.