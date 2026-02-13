Inmate who escaped custody during hospital visit in Philadelphia recaptured

The Brief Shawn Dempsey, 57, is accused of fleeing police custody during a hospital visit in Philadelphia. Investigators say Dempsey fled to Harrisburg, then Carlise, where he was placed back in custody. U.S. Marshals found Dempsey at a warming center in Carlise, according to a press release.



A Pennsylvania inmate accused of fleeing police custody during a hospital visit in Philadelphia was captured near the state's capital.

What we know:

Shawn Dempsey, 57, was taken to the UPenn Hospital for an appointment made by Bucks County Corrections on Jan 29th.

Despite signing an agreement to not leave the hospital, investigators say Dempsey fled the campus and went to Harrisburg.

From there, he traveled 20 miles west to Carlise where authorities discovered Dempsey was frequenting a local warming center.

U.S. Marshals found Dempsey in Carlise on Thursday night and placed him in custody without incident.

What they're saying:

Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark applauded Dempsey's "swift arrest" in a release shared on Friday.

"No matter the circumstances, those who escape from lawful custody must be brought back," Clark said.