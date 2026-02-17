Driver survives after truck plunges into Delaware River: police

The Brief A 47-year-old man crashed a Dodge Ram into the Delaware River on Tuesday, Feb. 17. The driver escaped the submerged vehicle and was treated at Jefferson Hospital. Police are still investigating what caused the crash.



A 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital after crashing his Dodge Ram through metal barriers and into the Delaware River on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Crash sends truck into Delaware River near Race Street

What we know:

Police said the man was speeding eastbound on Race Street around 3:20 p.m. when he lost control of his 2021 blue Dodge Ram.

The truck broke through metal barriers and ended up submerged in the river.

The driver managed to escape the vehicle and was taken to Jefferson Hospital for neck pain.

He is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The crash drew emergency crews to the scene along the riverfront.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine what led to the crash.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the driver to lose control.