Amtrak cancels 20 Acela, Northeast Regional, Keystone trains due to winter weather issues

Amtrak canceled several trains along the Northeast Corridor and Keystone Service on Thursday and Friday, citing winter weather-related equipment issues.

What we know:

Amtrak said it has canceled seven Acela trains, 10 Northeast Regional trains and three Keystone Service trains due to winter weather-related equipment issues.

The cancellations affect service on Thursday, Feb. 5, and Friday, Feb. 6, according to Amtrak Corporate Communications.

Amtrak said it will communicate directly with customers who have reservations on the affected trains.

What passengers should know

Amtrak said impacted customers will typically be accommodated on the next available departing train or on a different travel day.

The company said it is waiving additional charges for customers who need to change their reservations because of the modified schedule.

Customers can change reservations using the Amtrak App or Amtrak.com, or contact Amtrak’s reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL for additional assistance.

What's next:

It was not immediately clear whether additional cancellations would be announced. Amtrak said customers should monitor updates and check their reservations for the latest information.