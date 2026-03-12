Eagles restructure G Landon Dickerson's contract, extend P Braden Mann

Philadelphia Eagles' guard Landon Dickerson has reportedly restructured his contract, agreeing to a new 2-year deal.

What we know:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports through a source that Dickerson's new deal is worth $36M, including $15.7M due next season.

The 27-year-old blindside guard who the team picked in the second round of the 2021 draft will no longer be under contract in 2028.

The Eagles also agreed to a 4-year extension with punter Braden Mann, according to ESPN's Adam Shefter.

Mann, 28, will reportedly make $14M on his new deal.