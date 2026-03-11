Trung Duc Lu added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted for 2014 Philadelphia killings

article

The Brief Trung Duc Lu has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List for his alleged role in a 2014 double murder and kidnapping in Philadelphia. The FBI is offering up to $1 million for tips leading directly to Lu’s arrest, and he is believed to be in Vietnam. Authorities say Lu is the only suspect in the case who has not been held accountable.



The FBI Philadelphia Field Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania have added Trung Duc Lu to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, offering up to $1 million for information that leads directly to his arrest.

FBI seeks fugitive in 2014 Philadelphia double murder

What we know:

Lu is wanted for the torture, kidnapping, and murder of two Vietnamese brothers involved in drug dealing in Philadelphia, as well as the attempted murder of a third man, according to the FBI. Investigators say the crimes happened in August 2014, when Lu and others were sent from New York City to Philadelphia to recover a drug debt that exceeded $100,000.

Authorities say the victims were lured to a home in Southwest Philadelphia, attacked, beaten, and forced to call each other before being tied up in a garage. The FBI says the men were later transported to a parking lot on the Schuylkill River, stabbed, tied to weighted buckets, and thrown into the river. One victim survived and was able to alert police, which led to the discovery of the other victims’ bodies.

The FBI believes Lu fled the United States for Vietnam soon after the crime.

The case background and investigation

The backstory:

The case centers around large-scale marijuana distribution between New York City and Philadelphia. Authorities say the victims, two brothers and their friend, were drug dealers who got marijuana on consignment and began gambling away the money they owed. Their suppliers sent Lu and others to recover the debt.

Authorities say Tam Le, a local contact, lured the men to his home, where they were attacked. Le was later convicted and sentenced to death, but refused to cooperate with investigators before dying in prison in February 2025.

Investigators used phone records and interviews to identify Lu as a suspect. In May 2017, agents confirmed Lu’s phone number and learned he had fled to Vietnam. A co-conspirator eventually cooperated with the FBI, leading to federal indictments against the remaining suspects.

Lu is described as 5’7" tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and extensive tattoos. He is a nail technician and speaks English and Vietnamese. The FBI says he still has ties to the U.S., including children here.

What they're saying:

Authorities say Lu’s apprehension would end a 12-year search for justice for the victims who authorities say had families and jobs beyond their criminal activities. Investigators say Lu is the only person involved in the crime who has not been held accountable.

"They were people who, in many ways, were trying to live the American dream," said special agent Scott Baber, the lead investigator on Lu’s case. "They were certainly flawed characters and broke the law, but their transgressions should not have resulted in them meeting the kind of end that they did."

"Adding Trung Lu to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list reflects the seriousness of his alleged crimes and our unwavering commitment to bringing him to justice," said Wayne Jacobs, special agent in charge, FBI Philadelphia. "The FBI and our partners will continue to leverage every available resource—both here at home and abroad—to locate and apprehend him. No matter how much time passes or where he attempts to hide, the FBI will continue pursuing him until he is found and taken into custody."

What's next:

The FBI continues to search for Lu in Vietnam and elsewhere. The agency is offering up to $1 million for tips that lead directly to his arrest.

Anyone with information about Lu’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the FBI by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed Lu’s exact location in Vietnam or whether he has received assistance in avoiding capture. It is also unclear if any new leads have emerged since the reward was announced.