Antares rocket blasts off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia

Space lovers, did you catch it? A rocket blasted off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Tuesday, and it was visible from places near and around the D.C. region.

Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket took off on time at 8:31 p.m., carrying a Cygnus spacecraft full of science and supplies to the International Space Station.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility officials said the launch would be visible from these six places close to the D.C. area.

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launches to the International Space Station from NASAs Wallops Flight Facility. Credits: NASA Wallops/Chris Perry

WALLOPS VISITOR CENTER

Just seven miles from Wallops Island, the Wallops Visitor Center viewing site has a clear views of the launch range to see the rockets fly of the pad.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND

Located 15 miles from Wallops, some of the best spots for viewing are Curtis Merritt Harbor, Robert Reed Park, and the Museum of Chincoteague Island.

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE – MARYLAND

Around 30 miles from Wallops Island, the Maryland side of Assateague Island National Seashore is a great spot for beachside launch viewing.

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND

The Ocean City Inlet is about 40 miles from Wallops with a southern view along the coastline and is a great place to see the rocket either day of night if the weather is clear.

DELAWARE SEASHORE

Around 65 miles away from Wallops, there are tons of options along the Delaware coast to watch the launch, including the Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state park.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Even though it’s 70 miles away, many rocket launches travel in a southern direction allowing viewing opportunities father south from the Wallops launch range.

Mission: Northrop Grumman CRS-19

Vehicle: Antares

Date: August 1, 2023

Time: 8:31 p.m. EDT

Location: Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia

Upcoming Launch:

Mission: RockSatX and RockOn 2023 Student Launches

Vehicle: Terrier-Improved Malemute and Terrier-Improved Orion

Date: August 15, 2023. Backup days through Aug. 18

Time: 6-10 a.m. EDT; Rockets will launch minutes apart

Location: Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia

Here's the Wallops Launch Schedule.

Check out photos from the launch below: