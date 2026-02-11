Red light camera warning period at West Philadelphia intersection extended for 2 weeks

The Brief The red light camera warning period deadline at the intersection of 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue has been extended by two weeks. Full enforcement at the intersection will take effect on Feb. 27. Red light cameras across the city have reduced light running by nearly 60%, according to the PPA.



The warning period for red light cameras at a busy West Philadelphia intersection has been extended by two weeks, the Philadelphia Parking Authority announced on Wednesday.

What we know:

Full enforcement will now take place beginning on February 27th.

What they're saying:

The PPA said the city's red light camera program has become a "significant tool" in improving public safety and saving lives by reducing light running by 58%.

There are currently 160 red light cameras scattered throughout 38 locations, according to the PPA. The program has collected over $20M from violators, half of which is being used for safety improvements in the Philadelphia area.