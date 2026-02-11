3-month-old boy stabbed, thrown in the snow in Coatesville; father arrested: police

Details in this story are disturbing. If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Every call is confidential, and you can remain anonymous.

The Brief Police say a 3-month-old boy was stabbed and left in the snow in Coatesville on Wednesday. Officers arrested the child’s father, Michael Phillips, at the scene. The infant was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is in surgery.



Police say a 3-month-old boy was stabbed and left outside in the snow by his father Wednesday morning in Coatesville.

Officers arrested Michael Phillips at the scene, and the child was rushed to the hospital in very serious condition.

Police respond to stabbing of infant on Smithbridge Drive

What we know:

Officers were called to an apartment on the 2000 block of Smithbridge Drive at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing, according to the Coatesville Police Department.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SKYFOX was live over the scene in Coatesville.

Police say Michael Phillips, 44, stabbed his 3-month-old son in the abdomen, then took the baby outside and left him in the snow.

The infant was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and was in surgery as of the latest update from police.

Police say the child’s father was taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details on the motive or the current condition of the infant following surgery.

The Source: Information from the Coatesville Police Department.