Arctic blast returns as weekend snow threat grows in Philadelphia and New Jersey
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is bracing for another round of bitter cold as Arctic air settles over the region this week, with the potential for weekend snow returning to the I-95 corridor. Temperatures have already dropped sharply, and forecasters warn that even colder air will move in again by Saturday and Sunday.
FOX Weather describes the pattern as an ‘Arctic blast,’ with a second surge of extreme cold expected to arrive heading into the weekend.
What we know:
Temperatures across Pennsylvania plunged early Monday, with some locations in the state recording some of the coldest wind chills in the country. Lewis Run, Pennsylvania registered a wind chill of –18°F, placing it among the nation’s top five coldest readings on Dec. 9.
Philadelphia saw roughly a 10-degree temperature drop over the past 24 hours, and while temperatures may briefly rebound Wednesday, forecasters say the cold will return in force by the weekend.
The next storm system arrives Sunday, with rain and snow showers in the morning. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s, before falling into the upper teens Sunday night. Any lingering precipitation could freeze quickly on untreated surfaces.
Snow potential this weekend
Forecast models continue to track a developing system influenced by the polar vortex, a large low-pressure area that can push extreme cold south into the northeastern United States. FOX Weather says this setup introduces "several pieces to the puzzle," meaning snowfall coverage and intensity will depend heavily on how the cold air interacts with the incoming moisture.
Early projections show:
- Light snow potential across much of Pennsylvania and New Jersey
- Moderate snow possible in localized areas farther north
- Extreme cold likely keeping any precipitation as snow in higher-elevation regions
Philadelphia’s early weekend outlook:
- Saturday (12/13): Mostly cloudy, highs in the low 40s, lows near 28°
- Sunday (12/14): Rain/snow mix, morning showers, highs in the upper 30s, lows in the upper teens
While totals remain uncertain, confidence is growing that any precipitation will occur during a return to subfreezing air, raising the potential for slick travel Sunday into Monday morning.
Why this pattern matters
Back-to-back blasts of Arctic air increase the likelihood that weekend precipitation falls as snow rather than rain. The region’s well-below-average temperatures also mean untreated roads, sidewalks and bridges could freeze quickly.
For Philadelphia and New Jersey, even a modest snowfall combined with extreme cold can cause:
- Hazardous travel
- Rapid freeze-over
- Stress on heating systems
- Increased risk for exposed populations
What's next:
Forecasters expect clearer snowfall projections by late Thursday as the polar vortex influence becomes better defined. Residents across Philadelphia, South Jersey and the I-95 corridor should monitor updated forecasts closely.
The Source: This article is based on forecast details provided by FOX Weather and local temperature observations.