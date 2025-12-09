The Brief Dangerous Arctic air has returned to the region, bringing record lows and sharp temperature drops. A weekend system could bring rain and snow to Philadelphia and New Jersey, with the polar vortex influencing storm potential. Sunday morning may begin with rain and snow showers before temperatures plunge into the teens.



Philadelphia is bracing for another round of bitter cold as Arctic air settles over the region this week, with the potential for weekend snow returning to the I-95 corridor. Temperatures have already dropped sharply, and forecasters warn that even colder air will move in again by Saturday and Sunday.

FOX Weather describes the pattern as an ‘Arctic blast,’ with a second surge of extreme cold expected to arrive heading into the weekend.

Arctic blast returns as weekend snow threat grows in Philadelphia and New Jersey. (FOX Weather)

What we know:

Temperatures across Pennsylvania plunged early Monday, with some locations in the state recording some of the coldest wind chills in the country. Lewis Run, Pennsylvania registered a wind chill of –18°F, placing it among the nation’s top five coldest readings on Dec. 9.

Philadelphia saw roughly a 10-degree temperature drop over the past 24 hours, and while temperatures may briefly rebound Wednesday, forecasters say the cold will return in force by the weekend.

The next storm system arrives Sunday, with rain and snow showers in the morning. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s, before falling into the upper teens Sunday night. Any lingering precipitation could freeze quickly on untreated surfaces.

Arctic blast returns as weekend snow threat grows in Philadelphia and New Jersey. (FOX Weather)

Snow potential this weekend

Forecast models continue to track a developing system influenced by the polar vortex, a large low-pressure area that can push extreme cold south into the northeastern United States. FOX Weather says this setup introduces "several pieces to the puzzle," meaning snowfall coverage and intensity will depend heavily on how the cold air interacts with the incoming moisture.

Early projections show:

Light snow potential across much of Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Moderate snow possible in localized areas farther north

Extreme cold likely keeping any precipitation as snow in higher-elevation regions

Philadelphia’s early weekend outlook:

Saturday (12/13): Mostly cloudy, highs in the low 40s, lows near 28°

Sunday (12/14): Rain/snow mix, morning showers, highs in the upper 30s, lows in the upper teens

While totals remain uncertain, confidence is growing that any precipitation will occur during a return to subfreezing air, raising the potential for slick travel Sunday into Monday morning.

Arctic blast returns as weekend snow threat grows in Philadelphia and New Jersey. (FOX Weather)

Why this pattern matters

Back-to-back blasts of Arctic air increase the likelihood that weekend precipitation falls as snow rather than rain. The region’s well-below-average temperatures also mean untreated roads, sidewalks and bridges could freeze quickly.

For Philadelphia and New Jersey, even a modest snowfall combined with extreme cold can cause:

Hazardous travel

Rapid freeze-over

Stress on heating systems

Increased risk for exposed populations

What's next:

Forecasters expect clearer snowfall projections by late Thursday as the polar vortex influence becomes better defined. Residents across Philadelphia, South Jersey and the I-95 corridor should monitor updated forecasts closely.