Where is my tax refund in Pennsylvania? How to check your status
PHILADELPHIA - If you’re asking "Where is my tax refund in Pennsylvania?," you can check the status of both your state and federal refunds online using official tools.
How to check your Pennsylvania tax refund
You can track your Pennsylvania state tax refund through the Department of Revenue’s online system.
To check your refund, you’ll need:
- Your Social Security number
- Your expected refund amount
The system will show the current status of your return and whether your refund has been processed.
How to check your federal tax refund
If you’re waiting on your federal tax refund, you’ll need to use the IRS tracking tool.
To check your status, you’ll need:
- Your Social Security number
- Your filing status
- Your exact refund amount
The IRS tool provides updates on whether your return has been received, approved, or sent.
How long refunds take
Refund timing depends on how you filed your return.
- E-filed returns are typically processed faster
- Paper returns can take several weeks longer
The IRS says most refunds are issued within about 21 days for electronically filed returns, though delays can happen.
Pennsylvania refund timelines can vary depending on processing and verification.
Why your refund may be delayed
There are several common reasons a refund may take longer:
- Errors or missing information on your return
- Identity verification checks
- High volume during tax season
- Filing a paper return instead of electronically
What's next:
If your refund hasn’t arrived yet, you can continue checking the tracking tools for updates.
If there is an issue with your return, the IRS or Pennsylvania Department of Revenue may contact you directly.
The Source: This article was written using information from the IRS, USA.gov and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.