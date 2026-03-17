Jay-Z headlining Roots Picnic at new Philadelphia venue this year

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The Brief Jay-Z will headline the Roots Picnic music festival this year. The Philadelphia musical festival will be held at the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park. Pre-sale tickets are already on sale.



The Roots Picnic is back in full force this year with a major headliner and a brand-new location for the beloved Philadelphia tradition.

What we know:

Jay-Z and The Roots are set to headline the 2026 Roots Picnic, which takes place May 30-31. Jay-Z will take the stage on Saturday, May 30.

This also marks the first time the two-day summer festival will take place at the Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.

"Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us," Manager of The Roots and President of Live Nation Urban Shawn Gee said.

The move comes after the festival received countless complaints from fans who attended the 2025 festival at The Mann.

What we don't know:

Event organizers have yet to announce any other performers set to take the stage during the two-day festival.

What you can do:

Presale tickets are already on sale, and a general sale will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday.