Delco sixth-grader gets warm welcome home after health battle

The Brief Sixth-grader James Dosii was reunited with his classmates and teachers at Darby Township School Friday, after months of treatment at CHOP. Dosii was hospitalized on Christmas morning. What started as sinus pain turned into a brain infection. The community helped raise money for Dosii family.



Escorted by the Collingdale Fire Department, a special young man receives a warm welcome home from his entire school community. After nearly three months of treatment at CHOP, 11-year-old James Dosii is reunited with his friends, classmates and teachers at Darby Township School.

What we know:

"It’s very surprising," says Dosii while smiling. "I never actually thought that this was gonna happen."

It’s been a very difficult few months for James and his family. The sixth-grader says it began with sinus pain. Then, he had to be rushed to the hospital on Christmas morning.

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Dosii explains, "The pain started getting worse. It turned into headaches and fevers. I had to go to the hospital because of a brain infection. It went up to my brain, spread too fast, made my brain swell."

James’s Mom added, "It was devastating for me….unexpected."

What they're saying:

James and his Mom say they’re thankful for the care they received at CHOP.

"I wanna thank all the nurses and doctors that helped me, Neuropsych for helping me with my brain."

Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo Spadea says she heard what James had been dealing with and worked with the community to collect a $2,000 donation for the Dosii Family, plus giftcards to Shop Rite and Wawa and arrange the special welcome home.

James is one of five siblings. His sister also attends Darby Township School and says their family is overwhelmed by the support.

"I feel grateful that my community came together just to show how much they care about my brother," says Jenmatee Dosii.

What's next:

After the celebration, the Collingdale Fire Department took James home to rest a bit more. It’s unclear when he will return to school.