article

An image of the baby who died after being cut from his mother's womb is being added to a Chicago mural of his mother.

The artist started drawing Yovanny Jadiel Lopez on Friday in East Pilsen. The mural is expected to be finished over the weekend.

Yovanny died last week, just a couple months after his mother, Marlen Ochoa Lopez, was murdered.

Three people are facing charges in connection with the crime.