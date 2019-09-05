Asbury Park police officers accused of vandalizing cars of man who filed complaints against them

Two police officers are accused of vandalizing two cars owned by a citizen who had filed administrative complaints against them.

Monmouth County prosecutors say the Asbury Park officers - 26-year-old Thomas Dowling and 29-year-old Stephen Martinsen - both face eight charges overall, including criminal mischief and weapons counts.

Both were arrested Tuesday, and it's not known if either man has retained an attorney.

The charges stem from separate vandalism incidents that recently occurred in Neptune and in Asbury Park. They say the vehicles' tires were slashed and other damage occurred.

Authorities say the acts occurred several days after the citizen filed the complaint, but they didn't disclose further details about the allegations.

"Their behavior is not acceptable and does not represent the level of professionalism, community focus or resident safety that we expect of our officers," said Asbury Park Police Chief David Kelso. "We will not let the actions of these officers overshadow the great work and dedication by the men and women of this department."

Dowling, who was a special officer, has been fired. Martinsen, a full-time officer, was suspended without pay.

If convicted on some of the charges, Martinsen and Dowling face up to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison.

If convicted on the fourth degree charges, Martinsen and Dowling face 72 months in prison.