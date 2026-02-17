Jill Biden's ex-husband pleads not guilty in wife's death

The Brief William Stevenson, the former spouse of Jill Biden, will enter a not plea in the murder of his wife. Stevenson was married to Biden for five years, from 1970-1975. A spokesperson for the former first lady said she had ‘no comment’ about the Stevenson case.



The long-ago first husband of former first lady Jill Biden pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges he killed his current wife in Delaware.

What we know:

William Stevenson, 77, is expected to enter a plea in the first-degree murder case.

He was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975.

A state grand jury this month charged Stevenson with killing Linda Stevenson, 64, who was found unresponsive at their home Dec. 28.

Featured article

He has remained in custody since the Feb. 3 charges, unable to post the $500,000 bail.

Court records made public so far do not list a defense lawyer for him.

Dig deeper:

William Stevenson founded the Stone Balloon, a popular music venue in Newark, Delaware, in the early 1970s.

Linda Stevenson ran a bookkeeping business and was described in her obituary as a family-oriented mother and grandmother and a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The obituary does not mention her husband.

"One hug from her and all your worries would disappear," her daughter, Christine Mae, wrote in a Facebook post. "The pain of losing her is paralyzing and the emptiness in my heart is an abyss."

The backstory:

Jill Biden married U.S. Sen. Joe Biden in 1977. He served as U.S. president from January 2021 to January 2025. Jill Biden's spokesperson has said she has no comment on the Stevenson case.